Rhea Ripley reacts to video of autograph hunters swarming Asuka at airport

Rhea Ripley has issued a message to all autograph hunters from the world of professional wrestling: you are being very disrespectful.

Fans and others from outside of the industry have waited at arenas and airports for years in hopes of securing an autograph from their favorite WWE Superstar, while others are looking to make a few dollars by selling those autographs on platforms such as eBay. However, in recent years, the autograph hunters have gotten more aggressive, and in today's social media era, their antics have often gone viral, with positive and negative feedback.

A WWE fan took to X this week, and posted a clip of Asuka being swarmed by autograph hunters while traveling this week. The clip shows close to a dozen people stopping The Empress of Tomorrow for autographs on multiple items. This did not sit well with the WWE Women's World Champion, who tweeted her reaction.

"This s**t is disrespectful AF...," she wrote.

The Judgment Day's "Mami" is the latest pro wrestler to call out autograph hunters in 2023, but this was not her first negative experience as she was forced to lash out back in March as well. Alexa Bliss also spoke out after her own situation this year.

Rhea Ripley to defend WWE Women's World Championship at Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley will be in action at WWE Survivor Series on November 25th as she makes her 8th televised title defense since defeating Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39 in April. She will put the title up against Zoey Stark.

WWE's 27-year-old Australian superstar retained her championship over Stark, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4th, but Stark won a RAW Battle Royal two nights later to become the new #1 contender. She recently spoke with Denise Salcedo, and revealed what fans can expect in the upcoming title match with Ripley, and why she's so excited.

"I'm really excited for this one. Before I even came to the main roster, I said I've always wanted to wrestle Rhea Ripley, and be able to have a good storyline with her. And now, we're here. You know? It is that time for it. So, I am completely ready and I am prepared for it. We're going to have a hard-hitting match, and it is going to be exciting," she said.

The 29-year-old RAW Superstar also talked about what it would mean to win the WWE Women's World Championship at Survivor Series. Her comments can be found here.

