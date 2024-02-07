Bronson Reed sends five-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

As WWE is flying to Australia for Elimination Chamber Perth on February 24, many of the company's stars from Down Under may be looking to make it onto the match card. One of them being Bronson Reed.

The 35-year-old is a spectacular being, and has showcased his ability to captivate an audience with his in-ring performances in the past year. The most notable encounter was when he wrestled former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

While he has not been featured prominently of late, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Bronson Reed is booked for the show. Earlier today on Instagram, he shared an emphatic five-word message:

"Ain't no other like me!"

Bronson Reed did not hesitate to say that he truly hopes to be part of the event while speaking with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae. He also added that Seth Rollins and Gunther are on his list, especially the latter, as he has "unfinished business" with The Ring General.

Rhea Ripley was allegedly a fan of Bronson Reed before signing with WWE

During an appearance on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Bronson Reed disclosed that Rhea Ripley was a fan of his growing up in Australia, and that she had gone to shows in which he was part of. This was during the time Reed was performing on the independent wrestling scene.

"Rhea was obviously here just before me, but when I was wrestling on the indies in Australia, she was a fan in the crowd watching me. And so she was like a big fan, and I'm sure she will admit it. But she used to come to the shows and stuff, and that inspired her to start training. I got to watch her be a fan in the crowd, start training, and then go to WWE. So it is like, weird to see that sort of stuff," he said.

Rhea Ripley has already been booked for the show. She will take on Nia Jax at Optus Stadium. Arguably one of the company's biggest stars at the moment, WWE is promoting the event with her face on the poster.

As for Reed, it was reported recently that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl soon. Meanwhile, on television, he put on an exceptional performance with Jey Uso last month, albeit in a losing effort. It remains to be seen where he goes from here.

Where do you see Bronson Reed on the match card of Elimination Chamber: Perth? Let us know in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE