Bronson Reed sets his sights on the World Championship following WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has issued a bold statement on his WWE future, predicting a run with the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 35-year-old originally signed with the company in January 2019 and ended up winning the WWE NXT North American Championship. He was released with other budget cuts on August 6th, 2021, and then worked for NJPW and Impact Wrestling until Triple H brought him back to work the main roster in December 2022.

"Big" Bronson is being pushed as a strong heavyweight on RAW. He failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from GUNTHER in October but has continued to flatten opponents as he did against Ivar this week. The Australian Superstar responded to a tweet that asked if he is a future World Champion in WWE:

"Just a matter of time. HATERS SIT DOWN. MEATHEADS STAND UP!" he wrote.

The master of the Tsunami Splash began referring to his fans as "Meatheads," and the name stuck. The name is related to how Reed always uses "meat" to describe his size.

Bronson Reed praises WWE Hall of Famer

It will be interesting to see if Bronson Reed vs. Cody Rhodes takes place while the two chase WWE gold as Reed is a big fan of Rhodes' legendary father.

Reed recently spoke with TNT Sports and named his #1 "Big Man" of all time to be WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who passed away in 2015. The 330-pound Superstar said this would change one day when he became World Champion:

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one until I eventually become the World Heavyweight Champion and did all those things as well," he said.

Reed's aforementioned match with GUNTHER was his first shot at the Intercontinental Championship. His other main roster title matches saw him compete for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber and Backlash this year.

What do you think of Bronson Reed's work, and is he a future World Champion? Do you agree with his comments on Dusty Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below!