Bronson Reed shares hilarious rules for unique WWE gimmick match

Bronson Reed has informed the wrestling world of the hilarious rules required for a unique WWE gimmick match.

The Australian star returned to the company in December 2022 but is yet to capture a title on the main roster. The former NXT North American Champion was not booked for Elimination Chamber 2024 but reports have come to light that the big man was originally supposed to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night and earned a title shot against The Visionary at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, Bronson Reed took to social media to clarify the rules of a 'meat match' in the company. He reacted to a hilarious clip of The New Day discussing a meat match and noted that you have to be at least 300 pounds to enter the bout.

"If you're having a meat match you MUST be over 300 pounds. Anything else is just bread and veg!", he wrote.

Bronson Reed warns massive star not to come to WWE

Bronson Reed has warned Kazuchika Okada that he intends to beat him up if the star decides to sign with WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the former NXT North American Champion said he loved his time in NJPW and still has friends there. He was asked to comment on Okada's future and vowed to beat him up again if he signed with the company.

"It's very exciting. I love that company, I still friends over there, I still support it. I watched Okada's last match in Korakuen Hall recently against my close friends, TMDK. So, to see him come to this stage in WWE would be pretty exciting I think... I hope it happens and I get that third match with Okada. I'd beat him again, 2-1. That's what would happen Rainmaker, so maybe, maybe don't step into WWE. Because if he does, I am gonna beat him up." [2:27 onwards]

Bronson Reed still has the potential to be a star on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the big man finds himself in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40.

