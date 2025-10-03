Bronson Reed shares one-word message ahead of massive tag team match on SmackDown

Bronson Reed has shared a message heading into WWE SmackDown. The RAW star will be in action on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, the 37-year-old Aussie and his tag team partner, Bron Breakker, attacked Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare's verbal back-and-forth with Paul Heyman. Former World Champion Randy Orton came out to save his longtime friend. Earlier this week, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a tag team match between Cody Rhodes &amp; Randy Orton and The Vision's Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed for the October 3 edition of the show.The Aus-Zilla recently took to Instagram to hype up the upcoming contest. He posted a match graphic with a short one-word message and a hashtag in the caption.&quot;Tonight #THEVISION,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran wants Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to win major WWE championshipThe Vision is among the most dominant factions in all of WWE thanks to the destructive duo of the two Brons. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette wants the two stars to capture tag team gold.Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the 64-year-old noted that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had the ability to work together as a team. He opined that the duo needed to be seen as main-event-level talent. Cornette pushed for the two to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship, currently held by The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.&quot;They have to have some ability to work together, which they do, and they need to be seen as main-event level guys. I'd put the f***ing tag team belts on Reed and Breakker because they [the tag titles] are useless now,&quot; he said.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have yet to defend the World Tag Team Championship since putting the title on the line against LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde on the July 28 edition of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, it is the only title defense in their champion reign. Only time will tell if The Vision squares off against The Judgment Day for the gold.