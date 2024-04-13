Bronson Reed shares rare heartwarming personal update ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE star Bronson Reed has taken to social media to share a rare personal update ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The big man competed in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. He battled Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk got involved in the action and tripped up The Scottish Warrior. Jey Uso capitalized and won the bout to earn a title match against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, Bronson Reed took to social media to share a heartwarming personal message. He shared a picture with his child with the caption "dad life." Check it out:

Bronson Reed was not in action during WrestleMania weekend. However, the big man did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last Friday night on SmackDown.

Bronson Reed claims he has unfinished business with WWE star

Gunther had a dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion, but it came to an end at WrestleMania XL. Sami Zayn pulled off the incredible upset to end The Ring General's title reign at 666 days.

Bronson Reed took a shot at Sami Zayn following the victory and noted that he had gotten the better of the former Bloodline member in recent weeks on RAW. Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling back in February, the Australian star called out Gunther and said that he has unfinished business with the leader of Imperium.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event," said Reed. [From 00:24 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has never held gold on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see if WWE has anything substantial planned for the veteran following WrestleMania.

