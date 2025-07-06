Bronson Reed shares rare personal update ahead of major RAW match

Bronson Reed shared a rare personal update today on social media ahead of a major match tomorrow night on WWE RAW. The Aussie competed in the King of the Ring Tournament this year but was eliminated in the first round qualifier.

Ad

The former NXT North American Champion took to social media today and broke character to share a heartfelt and rare personal update. The RAW star shared an image holding his little daughter's hand, and you can check out the adorable photograph in the Instagram post below.

Ad

Trending

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a huge match featuring Bronson Reed for tomorrow night's show. The 36-year-old will be squaring off against Jey Uso on this week's edition of the red brand.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Reed missed several months of action following WWE Survivor Series 2024. He went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage during the Men's WarGames Match, and it did not go as planned. He suffered a major injury and missed some time before returning last month on WWE RAW. The former champion has joined Seth Rollins' faction alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman.

Ad

Former WWE writer questions why Bronson Reed didn't help Seth Rollins on RAW

Wrestling legend and former head writer for WWE Vince Russo recently pointed out that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed did not help Seth Rollins this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed Seth Rollins's confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. CM Punk interrupted the promo and brawled with The Visionary in the ring. Rollins escaped through the crowd, only to be attacked by LA Knight.

Ad

Russo referred to the segment as a "massive ball of confusion" and wondered why Rollins' stablemates weren't around to help him:

"Okay, Punk attacks Rollins because of the heat from Saturday night. Then LA Knight attacks Rollins, and I'm trying to remember where does LA Knight have heat with Rollins. When did that happen? There's so much content, so many shows it's like this massive, massive ball of confusion. Rollins is getting attacked by LA Knight in the corridor, right? Where's his boys, bro? Is this why he has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?" [2:34 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Seth Rollins will be facing LA Knight in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. It will be fascinating to see if Bronson Reed can defeat Jey Uso tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!