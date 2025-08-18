Brooke Hogan allegedly told something bad going on regarding Hulk Hogan's death

A famous radio personality recently claimed that many people have reached out to Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, in regard to the legendary professional wrestler's passing. He also noted that an independent investigation would clear up all the doubts.Speaking on the most recent edition of his Bubba the Love Sponge Show, the real-life Todd Clem noted that several people, including nurses and cops, contacted Brooke Hogan regarding her father's death. He stated that Hulk Hogan's daughter was told that something bad was going on. Bubba added that none of the people who reached out wanted their names made public.&quot;Brooke has reached out and said she's been notified by cops, nurses, all that want their names out of it but have gotten a hold of her via Instagram, DMs or via, you know, whatever way. She's easy to get a hold of, you can get hold her. She's got a Facebook, she's got Instagram, and there's been multiple people from nurses to police officers to just people that were there that are saying there's something bad going on here,&quot; Bubba said. Bubba opined that an independent autopsy would set the record straight once and for all and prove that Hulk Hogan really died of a heart attack and there was no foul play.&quot;Listen, it's a mic drop with an autopsy, an independent autopsy from Orange County or somewhere else that's not in the jurisdiction of Scientology to do an autopsy. And at that point they can say, 'Bubba shut your fat mouth, Jay [Diaco] shut your mouth, Dan [Diaco] shut your mouth because this is how he died. Here's what's in his system. Here's the blood panel, here's the topology report, and here's the fact that he died from a heart attack. Boom,'&quot; Bubba added. You can check out the X/Twitter post below for Bubba the Love Sponge's comments:Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. His funeral took place in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. WWE paid tribute to The Hulkster on the SmackDown, RAW, and NXT shows following his death.Vince McMahon shared his honest take on how Hulk Hogan's final WWE appearance turned outHulk Hogan's final appearance at a WWE show was on the RAW Netflix Premiere on January 6, 2025. He showed up at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart, to loud boos from the crowd.Speaking on TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon revealed that he was infuriated with the reaction the former world champion got. He opined that Hogan deserved better.Vince McMahon shared a friendly relationship with The Hulkster. He attended the WWE Hall of Famer's funeral and allegedly started a chant to honor the veteran.In case you use any quote from this article, please credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.