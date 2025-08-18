  • home icon
  Brooke Hogan allegedly told something bad going on regarding Hulk Hogan's death

Brooke Hogan allegedly told something bad going on regarding Hulk Hogan's death

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 18, 2025 21:42 GMT
Hulk Hogan in 2014 (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan in 2014 (Picture credits: WWE.com)

A famous radio personality recently claimed that many people have reached out to Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, in regard to the legendary professional wrestler's passing. He also noted that an independent investigation would clear up all the doubts.

Speaking on the most recent edition of his Bubba the Love Sponge Show, the real-life Todd Clem noted that several people, including nurses and cops, contacted Brooke Hogan regarding her father's death. He stated that Hulk Hogan's daughter was told that something bad was going on. Bubba added that none of the people who reached out wanted their names made public.

"Brooke has reached out and said she's been notified by cops, nurses, all that want their names out of it but have gotten a hold of her via Instagram, DMs or via, you know, whatever way. She's easy to get a hold of, you can get hold her. She's got a Facebook, she's got Instagram, and there's been multiple people from nurses to police officers to just people that were there that are saying there's something bad going on here," Bubba said.
Bubba opined that an independent autopsy would set the record straight once and for all and prove that Hulk Hogan really died of a heart attack and there was no foul play.

"Listen, it's a mic drop with an autopsy, an independent autopsy from Orange County or somewhere else that's not in the jurisdiction of Scientology to do an autopsy. And at that point they can say, 'Bubba shut your fat mouth, Jay [Diaco] shut your mouth, Dan [Diaco] shut your mouth because this is how he died. Here's what's in his system. Here's the blood panel, here's the topology report, and here's the fact that he died from a heart attack. Boom,'" Bubba added.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below for Bubba the Love Sponge's comments:

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. His funeral took place in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. WWE paid tribute to The Hulkster on the SmackDown, RAW, and NXT shows following his death.

Vince McMahon shared his honest take on how Hulk Hogan's final WWE appearance turned out

Hulk Hogan's final appearance at a WWE show was on the RAW Netflix Premiere on January 6, 2025. He showed up at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart, to loud boos from the crowd.

Speaking on TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon revealed that he was infuriated with the reaction the former world champion got. He opined that Hogan deserved better.

Vince McMahon shared a friendly relationship with The Hulkster. He attended the WWE Hall of Famer's funeral and allegedly started a chant to honor the veteran.

In case you use any quote from this article, please credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Ankit Verma
bell-icon Manage notifications