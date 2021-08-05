Bruce Prichard comments on female superstar saying WWE hired Trish Stratus for her looks

During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard addressed the topic of whether WWE hired Trish Stratus for her look way back in 1999.

While Stratus etched her name in wrestling history as one of the all-time greats, the WWE Hall of Famer didn't get along well with Chyna.

In an interview from a long time ago, "The Ninth Wonder of the World" claimed that Trish Stratus had no wrestling ability and was signed by WWE strictly based on how she looked.

Bruce Prichard stated that Chyna was in character when she passed her verdict on Stratus. He added that Chyna, who passed away in April 2016, was brought on board by WWE due to her impressive physical appearance.

The WWE Executive also noted that Trish Stratus, on the other hand, had the potential to be a phenomenal in-ring athlete in addition to having an appealing look. The Canadian personality was an accomplished fitness model and desired to learn the ropes in professional wrestling.

Prichard praised Trish Stratus's motivation to grow as a professional wrestler and explained how a talent's origins didn't matter as long as they had the capabilities to perform for the cameras.

The WWE veteran said that Stratus worked extremely hard to become a top-tier superstar and the accolades she received are a testament to her passion for the business.

"Well, I think from Chyna's point of view, she was doing this in her character, and it was, you know, ribbing on the square if you will and trying to be the character she perceived people to see her as. And as you said, yeah, Chyna was probably (hired) strictly on her looks and different look. Trish was brought in for her potential. Yes, definitely for her look, but also for her potential as an athlete and a fitness model that did have a following, hopefully, to bring that following into the business, and she wanted to learn! She had the desire to learn. She was getting better every single day. So it didn't matter how they get in; it's how they stayed. And Trish stayed in and busted her a** to be as good as she was," stated Bruce Prichard.

Where is Trish Stratus now?

Trish Stratus last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair in what is considered her retirement match. While the WWE Hall of Famer is happily retired, she has multiple projects outside wrestling, and you can read all about it here.

Trish Stratus' look may have influenced WWE's decision to sign her, but the legendary star's trailblazing work in subsequent years rightfully got her a spot in the Hall of Fame.

