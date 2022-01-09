"You can't hold on to grudges" - Bruce Prichard was not a fan of a former Royal Rumble winner

Bruce Prichard spoke about his relationship with Lex Luger on the latest episode of his podcast. He admitted that he did not like the former Royal Rumble winner for many years.

It's a known fact that Lex Luger wasn't the most well-liked wrestler in the locker room during his heyday. The former WWE star rubbed people the wrong way backstage due to his alleged arrogance, and even Prichard was not a fan of the superstar when they worked together.

However, Bruce Prichard reconnected with Lex Luger at a wrestling convention several years later, and they used the opportunity to bury their differences. He revealed that Lex Luger was a changed man and added that he didn't see any reason to resent his former colleague:

"For many years, I wasn't a big fan of Lex. I go back, you go back to Lex Express, his show, and everything, and even years after that, I wasn't a big fan of Lex. Then, at a convention at some point, Lex and I were able to get together and talk, and Lex is a different, you know, he is a different human being, and it happens. You can't hold on. You can't hold on to grudges, and you can't hold on to things forever. I'm holding on to a few, okay?" revealed Bruce Prichard.

Bruce Prichard was glad that Lex Luger turned his life around

Lex Luger played football professionally before he arrived in the wrestling world. Despite having no prior in-ring experience, Luger was given a quick push to the top as he possessed a desirable look that was tailormade for a world champion.

However, he often drew criticism for his weak wrestling and promo work, and other talents disliked seeing Luger get treated well despite being green as a performer.

His controversial relationship with the late great Miss Elizabeth further hurt his reputation and made him a villain in the eyes of the fans. In recent years, Luger has successfully put the past behind him and genuinely transformed as a human being.

Bruce Prichard was glad that Luger had turned his life around and was not the same person that wrestlers and management disliked back in the 90s:

"I'm glad that Lex turned his life around, and he is not the same person that he was that people disliked," Prichard said.

Lex Luger is presently 63 years old and can be frequently seen at wrestling conventions and meet-and-greets.

