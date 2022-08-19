Bruce Prichard reportedly handed down "goofy" monikers to former WWE star and other faction members

It was reported that Bruce Prichard was the mastermind behind the goofy names of Shane Haste and other members of Retribution.

Prichard is a close friend of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and was also part of WWE's creative during the Vince McMahon era. He has played important roles in several storylines, such as the controversial DDP-Undertaker storyline.

In an interview with Fightful Select, former WWE superstar Shane Haste (f.k.a Shane Thorne/Slapjack) opened up about his career in WWE. Haste revealed that T-Bar used to pitch names to be part of the group. He also noted that WWE's former Head of Creative Bruce handled all their monikers. Haste mentioned that none of them were informed that they would be part of Retribution.

"T-BAR actively pitched several of the members to be in the group. They wanted to go by different names, but said their monikers were handed down by Senior Vice President & RAW/SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard. They all thought the names were pretty goofy, but he said he was happy to appear on the main roster, and would gladly work as Slapjack again if it meant being back on RAW or SmackDown." [H/T Wrestlingheadlines]

Haste was released from WWE on November 18th, 2021. Prior to his release, the former WWE star was part of a faction called Retribution.

Bruce Prichard's current role in WWE

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, it was reported that Prichard had acquired the position of Head of Creative. His role was later changed as Triple H took over as the Head of Creative.

Prichard is now WWE's Senior Vice President and the Executive Director of both RAW and SmackDown. He is also part of the creative team under The Game Triple H.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Triple H was just named Head Of Creative, on top of his usual duties in an official statement from WWE



Bruce Prichard has been demoted.



This is the second greatest day in the history of WWE.



It’s been done boys, and girls.



