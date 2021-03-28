Bruce Prichard reacts to Kane's WWE Hall of Fame induction, mentions Katie Vick

Kane will go into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and the reactions to the news have been expectably positive.

Bruce Prichard reacted to the news during the latest episode of Something to Wrestle on AdFreeShows.com. Prichard stated that he was delighted and proud to see Kane receive the honor.

Prichard said he loved Glenn Jacobs as a character and person. The Executive Director of WWE's creative team also hilariously mentioned the infamous Katie Vick.

Here's what Prichard had to say:

"Yes. Extremely, extremely happy for him and very proud because, well, that's one of those creations and talents and characters that has lasted several, several manifestations, you know, just about everything. He's great. I love him to death. Glenn Jacobs as a human being and the character, in character, as in which he is portrayed. Even love Katie Vick. Much love, word to Katie Vick. See, you know, in these times, you've got to remember her. Give love."

The Katie Vick storyline, Stephanie McMahon's playful dig at Kane

The Katie Vick angle is widely considered one of the worst storylines in WWE history. It was part of Triple H and Kane's world heavyweight title feud at the end of 2002.

Triple H's funeral home segment with the fictional Katie Vick's mannequin is still frowned upon by wrestling fans. It's interesting to note that Bruce Prichard was one of the creative forces behind the unpopular Katie Vick angle.

Stephanie McMahon also recently joked about the storyline when she congratulated Kane on the Hall of Fame induction.

"Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE . A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don't worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!😳)"

Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!😳) https://t.co/t5zaggPiT0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 24, 2021

This year's joint Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 Classes will air on April 6th.

Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, Kane, and The Great Khali have been confirmed for the 2021 Class. RVD will also go into the WWE Hall of Fame, and Paul Heyman's recent tweet all but confirmed the news.