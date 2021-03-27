Paul Heyman hints at a new induction in the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman has dropped a major WWE Hall of Fame tease on his Twitter handle regarding Rob Van Dam's possible induction this year.

Fightful Select recently reported that former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is set to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. The official announcement is yet to come, but it seems to be around the corner.

Paul Heyman and Rob Van Dam are no strangers. The high-flyer was one of the biggest attractions at Heyman's ECW.

Paul Heyman tweeted that he appeared in a WWE Hall of Fame induction video, and while he didn't drop any names, he tagged Rob Van Dam and struck his iconic pose. Check out the tweet below:

I am not going to reveal whose @WWE #HOF induction video I just particapted in, but... pic.twitter.com/HrIuFZaWtI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 27, 2021

Paul Heyman and Rob Van Dam are real-life friends

Rob Van Dam was a popular star in Paul Heyman's ECW during the late 90s. He's a former ECW World TV Champion and a 2-time ECW World Tag Team Champion. Rob Van Dam also did well for himself in WWE and went on to win several titles in the company.

He was finally given a WWE title reign after he defeated John Cena for the belt at ECW One Night Stand in 2006. Paul Heyman was the one who made the three-count that gave RVD the WWE title that night.

Rob Van Dam revealed a while ago that he wants Paul Heyman to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"It kinda has to be Paul, doesn't it? Sabu doesn't talk very good and on the real Paul is the only real producer-slash-agent that's ever really had my best interests at heart and understood me and because of that I think it would have to be him, as predictable as that is," Rob Van Dam said.

Rob Van Dam was one of the most beloved babyfaces during his WWE run and he almost always garnered huge reactions from the live crowd. Who should induct him into the Hall of Fame according to you?