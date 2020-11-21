The WWE Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, was recently on his 'Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard' podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about a variety of things from his experience in WWE.

One of the things that he talked about was the time that there was almost an extremely 'scary' fight backstage between Los Guerreros and The World's Greatest Tag Team.

Bruce Prichard opens up on details of backstage WWE fight

Bruce Prichard was talking about the feud that took place between Los Guerreros with Eddie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero, facing The World's Greatest Tag Team with Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas. While the feud was ongoing, there was a backstage fight between the two teams.

"During this time, there was an incident in San Diego with The Guerreros and Haas and Benjamin. I went back and I sat there, 'Ah s--t'. They're all pissed off, and I think that Charlie and Shelton were in the locker room, Chavo and Eddie went in, and I think it was Chavo going in and Eddie having his back. Long and short of it, they came in to fight and everyone knew it. Someone had told me and I headed off."

Thankfully, others intervened before they could end up actually fighting and things came to an end. Prichard admitted that it was almost a 'scary' fight and that he was grateful that things were stopped before he could get beaten up trying to stop them.

"Chavo and Eddie at the pass, and there was a glass door into the locker room there. They kind of just end around me and got in; it wasn't really a fight. I think everybody got in between them and cooler heads prevailed.

"You talk about a scary fight! Four tough guys - legit four shooters that can definitely go. I'm extremely grateful that cooler heads prevailed and I didn't get my a-- kicked in the middle of them kicking each other's a--."

WWE locker rooms were no strangers to backstage fights back in the day. Most of the time, issues were resolved backstage, and they did not go any further.