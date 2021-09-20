"You can get sick" - Bruce Prichard on the safety plan for Edge's popular WWE segment

On August 21, 2006, John Cena tossed Edge into the waters of the Long Island Sound during WWE RAW. Bruce Prichard recently highlighted the potential health hazards of the segment as The Rated-R Superstar came into contact with a polluted environment.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard noted that they had divers on standby, just in case anything went wrong during the WWE Hall of Famer's brawl with Cena.

He revealed that Edge does bring up the segment in their conversations, even to this day.

"I think Edge still looks at me to this day, going, 'Yeah, man,' he goes, 'You threw me in the Long Island Sound.'" Prichard continued, "'I didn't throw you anywhere.' So, yeah, that was pretty gross, man. Absolutely disgustingly gross. Right off the pier. It was tremendous. Not knowing what was below, I mean, we had a good idea [laughs]. It was disgusting, but also, here's the fear - you can get sick from getting in there. But you also don't know if something can float up and be underneath you. Like a car, or anything else. Because there's just so much cr*p in there. So we actually had, you know, divers and people making sure it was as safe as it could be."

During an episode of WWE Untold, The Rated-R Superstar spoke about the Long Island Sound segment from 2006.

Back then, he did not know it was one of the most polluted bodies of water in the United States, and only got an inkling of the same when he saw that the divers were fully clothed.

Edge vs. John Cena is one of Bruce Prichard's favorite WWE rivalries

Edge and Cena's battles from the 2000s added a lot of depth to their excellent on-screen saga.

Prichard mentioned that both men benefited from their long-term WWE rivalry to a great extent.

"It's one of my favorites because to me, it was two things - It solidified Cena in many ways as the man. But it also brought the very best out of Edge because you got to see crazy Edge. You got to see so many different dimensions of Edge, and it brought Edge to the next level as well. It was the perfect elevation of two guys in one program," said Prichard.

Were you a fan of Edge and John Cena's WWE feud? Let us know in the comments section below!

