"You're just a sophisticated Jim Cornette" - WWE veteran reveals comparison that upset Paul Heyman

Bruce Prichard has revealed that Paul Heyman used to get upset whenever he was compared to Jim Cornette back in the day.

During his recent podcast episode, Prichard spoke about the similarities between Heyman and Cornette and said that the legendary managers were essentially "the same person."

The WWE executive stated that while Heyman and Cornette came from different backgrounds, their ideologies towards professional wrestling were alike and that they just executed their plans differently.

"It's like I've always said about Cornette and Heyman. They are the same person. One is from New York; one is from Kentucky. One speaks like this, the other speaks like this (impersonates them). Heyman would get upset back then, 'You're just a sophisticated Jim Cornette.' And to Cornette, I would say, 'You're just a countryfied Paul Heyman.' They are very one and the same. They have the same beliefs in many ways; they go about them differently," revealed Bruce Prichard.

Fans and pundits have drawn parallels between Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette over the past several years due to their creative approach towards wrestling.

The veteran personalities are still relevant in the business, as they were name-dropped during this week's episode of Dynamite.

Will Paul Heyman be involved in a massive swerve at Day 1?

Paul Heyman's engrossing segment from last week's SmackDown has perfectly set the stage for the upcoming Day 1 match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Heyman teased the possibility of his career being over, but speculation suggests that WWE could be preparing for a massive twist in the storyline.

While WWE has multiple options to explore, Heyman double-crossing Brock Lesnar is the most likely outcome based on the company's booking history.

Higher-ups want Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to main event the next WrestleMania, and Paul Heyman could play a significant role in setting up the showdown.

