Bruce Prichard says two legends are worthy of WWE Hall of Fame induction

Bruce Prichard has been involved in plenty of behind-the-scenes WWE Hall of Fame induction conversations over the years. In a recent podcast episode, the long-time creative team member gave his take on The Nasty Boys potentially joining WWE's elite group one day.

Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags are best known for their appearances in WCW and WWE in the 1990s. The legendary tag team held the WWE World Tag Team Championship once and the WCW World Tag Team Championship three times.

On Something to Wrestle With, Prichard explained how The Nasty Boys' look and physical in-ring approach set them apart:

"To those that knew them, I think that they're gonna be remembered as a great tag team and two guys that had a passion for the business and had a passion for life in general. So, from my point of view, I look at them affectionately. I think to some people that might think that they took liberties with them or what have you, look, it was a gimmick, and the gimmick was unique and different, and that's what made them stand out." [4:54 – 5:22]

Asked if The Nasty Boys deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, Prichard replied:

"Yeah, great tag team." [5:33 – 5:35]

One of The Nasty Boys' biggest victories came in 1991 when they beat Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart for the WWE tag titles at WrestleMania VII. Their reign lasted 155 days before losing to The Legion of Doom at SummerSlam 1991.

Bruce Prichard responds to The Nasty Boys' critics

It is well known that The Nasty Boys could be aggressive in the ring. In 2007, Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags returned to WWE for a tryout match against veteran wrestler Dave Taylor and an up-and-coming Drew McIntyre. However, they allegedly "took liberties" with the duo and were never invited back.

While Bruce Prichard understands some of the criticism aimed at The Nasty Boys, he still believes they were good for the wrestling business:

"I disagree that they were bad in the ring and that their promos were bad. They were different. They were different, they were aggressive, they were storytellers, and they were unique. They weren't your cookie-cutter stuff. So, yeah, I disagree with that. I think they were good." [6:07 – 6:25]

In 2023, Knobbs revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he came close to passing away twice.

What do you make of Bruce Prichard's comments?

Please credit Something to Wrestle With and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Bruce Prichard's quotes from this article.

