The OC is back in full force in WWE with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows coming to the aid of AJ Styles against The Judgment Day. A former Bullet Club member, who is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, recently gave his thoughts on joining The OC.

Taking to Twitter, a fan hinted that current Bullet Club member Chris Bey should jump ship from IMPACT Wrestling and join forces with Styles and his faction.

The same Twitter user also posted a graphic of Bey holding the WWE Championship, to which the 26-year-old responded by claiming that the title was "ugly".

"Ngl that belt ugly as hell," wrote Bey.

Bey had previously competed under WWE in 2019 when he lost to Ariya Daivari on an episode of 205 Live. However, his best work has been under IMPACT Wrestling.

In 2021, he was offered a spot in the Bullet Club by faction leader Jay White. The former X-Division Champion initially declined the offer but was asked to rethink his decision.

Under IMPACT Wrestling, Bey and White teamed up for the first time in a losing effort against former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The following week, Bey defeated Juice Robinson and joined the Bullet Club. Robinson himself would later join the faction after turning heel in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The OC has been feuding with The Judgment Day since reuniting in WWE

For weeks, Judgment Day member Finn Balor tried his best to recruit AJ Styles into the faction. However, the former Bullet Club member declined the offer before reuniting with The Good Brothers to reform The OC.

The two factions went head-to-head in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel, with The Judgment Day coming out victorious after interference from Rhea Ripley. Shortly afterward, The OC aligned with the returning Mia Yim, who jumped ship from IMPACT Wrestling.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Styles defeated Balor in a singles match in a battle between two former Bullet Club members. The Irishman is the founder and first leader of the iconic Japanese-based faction.

