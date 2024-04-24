Bully Ray calls out WWE Superstar for botch on RAW

WWE Superstars are exceptional athletes, but even the best grapplers botch their moves every now and then. Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, is continuing his social media antics by calling out a RAW Superstar for a recent mishap.

Bully and Piper Niven have gone back & forth on X with friendly jabs at each other for more than a month now. Monday's RAW featured a Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship, which was won by Becky Lynch. At one point, Nia Jax chokeslammed Niven onto Lynch, on top of the table, but it did not break. Jax then slammed Niven on top of Lynch with a Samoan Drop, but the table still did not collapse. The Man was finally powerbombed through the table by The Irresistible Force during commercials.

Bubba Ray continued his tweet war with Niven, and posted a negative emoji under some of her photos. She then responded and said she knew she should've knocked him out when she had the chance, presumably during the WrestleMania weekend. The ECW Original, who is an expert on wrestling using tables, then fired back with a jab about the ringside RAW botch.

"Zip your pie hole toots... Or next time I GUARANTEE you go through the Announce Table. [fist emoji]," Bully Ray wrote.

The exchange continued, as it has for several weeks now, with the former Doudrop threatening the WWE Hall of Famer with some choice words.

"Was wondering when you would show up and get your engagement from me you carny grifter. Only guarantee when we meet will be my foot up your a**e you [pouting cat face emoji] [donkey emoji] [poodle emoji]," Piper Niven wrote.

Niven's last RAW match besides the Battle Royal came on April 15 as she and Chelsea Green defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Bully made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania XL as the special referee for The Pride's Street Fight win over The Final Testament.

Bully Ray has controversial reaction to new WWE Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the WWE Women's World Championship due to an injury. WWE held a Battle Royal on this week's RAW for the vacant title, and Becky Lynch won to become the new champion.

Liv Morgan, who was the favorite to win going into the RAW Battle Royal, was eliminated last to give Big Time Becks the win. Bully Ray took to X to congratulate The Man, but the WWE Hall of Famer also wondered if Morgan should've won.

"CONGRATS Becky... But should it have been Liv [man shrugging emoji] [thinking face emoji]," Bully Ray wrote.

Lynch's 2016 win made her the inaugural Women's World Champion under the current lineage. She is now a five-time Women's World Champion, and a 9-time champion overall in WWE and NXT.

