WWE RAW star roasts Bully Ray after back-and-forth on social media

The WWE Universe has been buzzing for more than 24 hours due to an exchange on social media. RAW Superstar Piper Niven has roasted Bully Ray numerous times, but the veteran keeps firing shots back.

Bully Ray made his name in pro wrestling as Bubba Ray Dudley. The legendary Dudley Family of ECW was known for trash-talking fans until they rioted, and Bully was a major part of that heat. The WWE Hall of Famer continues dishing out heat these days, but on social media. He recently had words with WWE stars Piper Niven and Chelsea Green after powerbombing Green's husband, Matt Cardona, through a flaming table at an indie show.

The back-and-forth between Bully and Piper has gone on all day, with the RAW Superstar referring to the TNA Hall of Famer as "Bulky Ray." At one point, Bully dismissed one of her comebacks and told her to try again with more creativity this time. He then asked if she needed someone to write the next joke for her, which is an apparent jab at her promo skills. The former Doudrop then fired back.

"Did you know you've been wrestling longer than I've been alive? Crazy. And yet here I am handing your ar*e to you on Twitter. [face with tears of joy emoji] Something creative and American.. [thinking face emoji] How bout ... Your chin has taken more balls than Derek Jeters bat? Hilarious in all dialects me [smiling face with halo emoji]," she wrote.

Bully then sent another shot towards the Scottish grappler, this time making a joke about her size.

"Your chin also... The 2nd one... (Drops [microphone emoji])," Bully Ray wrote.

Niven then let off what looked to be the final jab of the exchange, at least for the time being, as she had to get ready for tonight's RAW.

"Tsk, calling the fat lassie fat, who's not creative now? [smirking face emoji] But now that we've opened up the appearances door... You look like Tom Arnold and Scorch had a baby. And neither of them wanted you. (Pics for international context)," she wrote.

Bully threatened at one point to put the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion through a flaming table. While some fans called on WWE to book Bully vs. Piper in some fashion, it's highly unlikely that anything will come of the social media banter.

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, found himself trading comments with several WWE Superstars this week following an indie angle he did with Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder.

Bully threatened to powerbomb Chelsea Green at one point, and that led to a fan tweeting at Triple H to pitch Bronson and Chelsea vs. Bully and Mickie James at WrestleMania XL. Reed quickly responded and endorsed the idea.

"Me and chels as a team = [money bag emoji]," he wrote.

The self-proclaimed Hot Mess later gave a surprising response to Big Bronson's pitch for mixed tag team action at WrestleMania 40.

