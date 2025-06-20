"Bully Ray can bite me," "His opinion is like an a**hole" - WWE legend responds to recent criticism

A WWE Hall of Famer recently went off on Bubba Ray Dudley (AKA Bully Ray). This comes after one-half of The Dudley Boyz recently buried Goldberg's return to the Stamford-based company on this week's RAW.
Gunther was confronted by Da Man upon his massive return to RAW on June 16, 2025. The WWE legend told The Ring General that he was "next" and challenged him for the World Heavyweight Championship. The title match is slated to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.
That being said, for Bully Ray, the former Universal Champion's return lacked logic. On Busted Open Radio, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion specifically criticized the segment involving Gunther and Goldberg, wondering about the rationale behind Da Man receiving an immediate world title opportunity.
In a recent appearance on The National Football Show, the 58-year-old fired back at Bubba Ray Dudley's criticism by highlighting his legendary undefeated streak in WCW during the late 1990s. Goldberg then stated that while he respected the former WWE Tag Team Champion, the latter's opinion on the matter was ultimately irrelevant.
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
"I was 176-0 [173-0 in WCW]. I don't have to stand in a freakin' line. So Bully Ray can bite me. But everybody's got an opinion, and Bully Ray has a podcast that's about wrestling, right? And so, you are obviously going to chime in and give your two cents, and I love him to death, and I respect his opinion. But his opinion is like an a**hole, and everybody's got one," he said. [From 01:41:28 to 01:41:51]
Watch the full interview below:
Goldberg reveals he hasn't spoken to WWE legend in years
For those unaware, Da Man made his WWE debut in 2003, confronting The Rock on RAW after WrestleMania XIX. Their feud culminated in a one-on-one match at the Backlash PLE, with Goldberg defeating The Great One.
In the same interview, the former Universal Champion opened up about his current relationship with The Final Boss, stating that he ''will always be a Rock fan,'' even though he hasn't spoken to the Hollywood megastar in years.
"We are cool, man. I haven't spoken to him [The Rock] in years. I love him to death. There's the story of him reaching out and asking if I wanted him to check on my mom during one of the hurricanes, before we had even met in person. So, for that gesture, I will always be a Rock fan, and not to mention the fact that he's extremely talented and extremely successful in everything he has done," he said.
It remains to be seen if Goldberg defeats Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in his retirement match at SNME next month.
Please credit The National Football Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.