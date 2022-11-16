Bully Ray on Seth Rollins possibly losing the US title to WWE RAW Superstar

Bully Ray has given his opinion on how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should book Austin Theory's rivalry with Seth Rollins.

A week on from his Money in the Bank cash-in failure, Theory underwent an aggressive character change on this week's RAW. The 25-year-old viciously assaulted Dolph Ziggler before attacking Rollins in a separate segment later in the show.

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, said on Busted Open that Theory's unsuccessful cash-in attempt is now forgotten. Moving forward, he thinks the young superstar should win the United States Championship from Rollins:

"None of that [MITB cash-in] matters anymore because [of] what they did with Theory in his match with Dolph and how they went off the air," Bully Ray said. "I want to see Austin Theory defeat Seth Rollins and become the US Champion. I want a heel US Champion and I want babyfaces chasing him. I think Austin Theory would do a great job as a heel US Champion, especially after what we saw last night."

Monday's RAW ended with Rollins retaining the United States Championship against Finn Balor. Following the match, Theory attacked his one-time ally and held the coveted title above his head.

Bully Ray wants to see Austin Theory face another WWE Superstar before Seth Rollins

RAW also featured a match between Austin Theory and Dolph Ziggler. Vince McMahon's former protégé lost via disqualification after attacking his helpless opponent at ringside.

Bully Ray enjoyed the match and would like the two to face off again before Theory inevitably challenges Seth Rollins for the United States Championship:

"I would rather see Austin vs. Dolph now than Austin vs. Seth. We can always get to Austin and Seth (…) After last night, after the match, I was like this is the best stuff, other than The Bloodline, that the WWE has right now, and it took them about half a show to get there."

Theory has faced Rollins in two televised singles matches in recent weeks, losing on both occasions.

Do you think Austin Theory should win the United States Championship from Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes