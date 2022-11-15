When Austin Theory joined Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW: What happened next?

Austin Theory shocked everyone and himself when he failed to cash in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on the November 7, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. The youngest US Champion showed a new side to his character by destroying Dolph Ziggler on the red brand tonight.

For those not in the know, Theory and Rollins weren’t always enemies. In fact, the 25-year-old was once a disciple of The Visionary. Theory briefly tagged with Rollins during Monday Night Messiah’s short-lived alliance with former WWE star Buddy Murphy (aka Buddy Matthews).

Theory pledged allegiance to Rollins the same night he got kicked out of Angel Garza and Andrade Almas’ group.

Austin Theory would eventually return to NXT following a brief stint on the main roster. He returned on the August 26, 2020, episode of the then black and gold brand. This NXT run would see him join forces with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell to form a villainous faction called The Way.

The former United States Champion was present for Indi Hartwell’s wedding with Dexter Lumis during the season premiere of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This ended up being his final full-time appearance for WWE’s developmental territory.

Austin Theory failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract

The RAW star took advantage of the perfect opportunity when he arrived during Seth Rollins’ United States title defense against Bobby Lashley last week.

Theory told the referee he wanted to cash in. The official signaled for the bell, and he rushed to get the decisive pin, but Lashley had other plans for The A-Town Superstar.

The Almighty cost Austin Theory his moment, allowing Rollins to retain his title following a massive curb stomp. The fans couldn’t believe what they saw and dragged WWE for ruining the young star’s momentum with the controversial booking.

That said, Austin showed a new side to his personality this week on RAW, as we noted earlier.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Austin Theory in the coming weeks.

