Bully Ray wants Rhea Ripley to "seduce" WWE star to join Judgment Day

WWE legend Bully Ray [AKA Bubba Ray Dudley] would like to see Rhea Ripley tempt Dominik to join the Judgment Day.

The Mysterios and Judgment Day have been in a feud for a while in WWE, with Edge recently joining the father-son duo to take revenge for throwing him out of the group. A recurring theme in the feud has been Ripley attacking Dominik, which happened once again this past week on RAW.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open podcast, explained what he would like to see happen in the feud between Judgment Day and the Mysterios and Edge.

"I loved the visual last night [on RAW] of Rhea carrying Dominik out on her shoulder. I think Rhea is the most interesting part of this whole story. I would love to see Rhea be the one in Dominik's ear, Rhea being the one that's pulling the strings, 'cause we expect it to be a Priest or Balor. But, no, let the woman be the one in the young man's ear going, you know, 'I beat you up 'cause I knew it was best for you 'cause you belong with us,'" said Bully Ray.

The Hall of Famer thinks that Ripley could be the one to "seduce" Dominik to join the dark side.

"Maybe being a bit of a temptress or seduces Dominik to the dark side of the Judgment Day, whatever it is." [From 29:17 to 29:58]

Bully Ray feels that the storyline between Judgment Day and the Mysterios is starting to work because of the growing tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE teased a Dominik Mysterio heel turn this week on RAW

On last week's WWE RAW, Edge accidentally speared Dominik Mysterio and the young star was not prepared to accept that it was a mistake.

This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio tried to convince his son that the Rated-R Superstar's spear was not intentional as he knew that Edge wouldn't do such a thing having known him for 20 years.

Dominik was not satisfied with his father's reassurances and he shoved Edge during the backstage segment, signaling a potential heel turn.

Do you think Dominik will join the Judgment day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Neda Ali