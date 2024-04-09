Buying "ice cream together" with CM Punk led to massive spot on RAW, according to 10-time WWE champion

CM Punk has been playing a major role in WWE’s programming in recent weeks. The Second City Saint was once again instrumental in the outcome of a major match on the latest episode of RAW.

Punk appeared at WrestleMania XL to work as a commentator during the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Straight Edge Superstar allowed things to work out smoothly between the two men, before attacking McIntyre, who won the title. The attack allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and pin Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

CM Punk once again played a major role in the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He cost McIntyre the number-one contender's match that was ultimately won by Jey Uso. While speaking in a Digital Exclusive following the match, The Yeet Master reflected on his victory and was ecstatic to become the next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship right after WrestleMania XL.

When asked about receiving assistance from Punk during his match, Jey Uso joked that they got ice cream together and went to watch a hockey game. That opened the doors to an assist from the Second City Saint, allowing him to go all the way.

"You know why? It’s because we bought ice cream together, Uce. We was watching hockey together, Uce. He was like, ‘Hold up, man.’ My boy Jey out there, Drew McIntyre stay trippin’, I’m gonna tie his shoes for him. What he do? CM Punk gave me the assist. Passed it off to me, grabbed it, slam dunk, boomed on Drew. Boom!" Jey Uso said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE has done well to make Jey Uso the first challenger to Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship. The Yeet Master has the potential to push the new champion to the limits.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have one of the best rivalries on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre was over the moon after he injured CM Punk at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This effectively took the former WWE Champion out of in-ring action and allowed McIntyre to move into the World Heavyweight Championship scene against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

Punk did not bother to cost McIntyre the match at The Show of Shows. However, the Second City Saint did cost Drew the championship soon after, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to take the title home.

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is arguably the most entertaining part of RAW, and the two men have not stopped taking shots at each other since The Straight Edge Superstar's return. WWE fans could see them lock horns in the ring sooner rather than later as it looks like Punk is recovering well from his injury.

