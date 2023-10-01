"Bye bye loser," "Should've been released long ago" - Fans think WWE did the right thing by releasing former champion

A few days back, following WWE's official merger with UFC, several wrestlers, including some high-profile names, were shown the door from the promotion. One of those names was Matt Riddle, whose myriad issues outside the squared circle seemingly led to the global juggernaut relieving him from his services.

Just a few weeks back, The Original Bro was involved in an incident at the JFK Airport, where he accused one of the officers of sexually assaulting him. It was later revealed that Matt Riddle was inebriated during the incident. His release was confirmed after a couple of weeks of absence from RAW.

A recent report suggests that the airport incident wasn't the only one that resulted in the promotion letting go of him. It was noted that there were close to "dozens of events," only after which WWE took the step to sever ties with him.

A Twitter account recently shared this rumor, and as expected, fans came in droves to share their opinion on the situation. While some mentioned the company should have taken this step long back, others feel he needed to work on himself before he found himself back in a prominent spot in the wrestling business.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dutch Mantell believes WWE made the right choice by releasing Matt Riddle from his contract

On the recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager didn't mince any words before blasting The Original Bro.

Dutch Mantell stated that he was glad Matt Riddle was let go from the global juggernaut as, time and again, he let them down with his behavior outside the ring.

"I'm glad WWE kinda, again, I'm not glad he lost his job. But I am glad the WWE said, 'Hey man, we've given you every chance in the book. It's just not gonna work out. You're more trouble than you're worth.' And they told him and let him go," said Dutch Mantell.

While it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Matt Riddle, a recent report suggested that several companies, both MMA and wrestling ones, have expressed interest in securing his services down the line.

What did you make of Matt Ridldle's run in the Stamford-based promotion? Do you think he had the potential to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.