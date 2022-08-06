UFC legend and former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez enters plea to attempted murder charge

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has entered a plea with regards to the attempted murder and ten other charges against him.

The former UFC Champion is alleged to have fired bullets into the vehicle of Harry Goularte Jr., wounding Goularte's stepfather in the arm and torso. Goularte is accused of molesting Velaquez's young relative at his mother's daycare business, run out of their home. Cain Velasquez has been denied bail three separate times so far.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old pleaded not guilty (via Wrestling Observer) to attempted murder. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for later this year, on September 26. If convicted on all counts, the former WWE star could face a maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Cain Velasquez had a short stint with WWE

The former UFC Champion had a very brief run with WWE in 2019. He debuted on the October 4 edition of SmackDown and went right after Brock Lesnar. The two had a rivalry in MMA, with Cain Velasquez defeating Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 to capture the Heavyweight Championship.

He spent just six months with WWE but managed to get a title shot in that time. He battled The Beast Incarnate for the world title at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Lesnar defeated his former UFC rival via submission with the Kimura Lock in a quick match. He was then absent from WWE television before being released in April 2020.

After his release, the 40-year-old was a guest on the In this Corner podcast with Cyrus Fees and spoke about his time with WWE. He claimed that he needed more time to develop, but the COVID-19 pandemic limited his training abilities.

"The scenario I was in, that moment, not having any experience in that world. When COVID hit, I couldn’t go anymore. You need to develop in this sport. If you want a certain product out of me that I can produce, you have to give me time." [H/T to Fightful]

Cain Velasquez added that viewers could tell he was over-thinking while in the ring and maybe things would have gone differently if he had more time to develop in the promotion.

