Cameron Grimes sends surprising message to released WWE superstar

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cameron Grimes recently sent a surprise message to a released superstar.

The name in question is former Hit Row member Top Dolla. The 33-year-old made his WWE debut in May 2021 and was released in November of the same year. He resigned with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. Unfortunately, Dolla was released from his contract in September 2023 alongside many big names.

WWE SamckDown superstar Cameron Grimes took to his Twitter account to send an appreciation message to Top Dolla. The former NXT North American Champion reshared Dolla's Twitter post with a recently released music video. Grimes appreciated the former WWE Superstar for putting out fresh music every week:

"My man puts out fresh music every week. Hate him or love him Dolla doesn’t stop!💰, Cameron Grimes wrote.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Cameron Grimes recently competed in a match on SmackDown. The 30-year-old took on Austin Theory. Grayson Waller provided a distraction to help the former United States Champion pick up the win. Grimes has had a rather lackluster run since moving to the main roster from NXT.

Top Dolla addresses the controversy surrounding him in WWE

Top Dolla's time with the wrestling promotion was jaded with controversies. Considered by many as 'hard to work with' inside the squared circle, Dolla recently addressed the controversial topic.

During a recent interview with Alicia Atout, the former Hit Row member claimed that these were only rumors spread by people. He insisted that anyone who thinks otherwise should ask any of his co-workers if that was true. Dolla concluded by saying that everyone loved working with him and his faction members:

"People have this make-believe narrative that I'm hard to work with but if you ask anybody from the LWO, go ahead and ask Rey Mysterio, go ahead and ask Santos Escobar, go ahead and ask LA Knight, ask The Usos, ask Natalya, ask TJ, ask you know anybody who ever actually worked with us, ask The Brawling Brutes, ask Sheamus, ask Drew McIntyre, ask Ricochet, ask anybody who you want, they loved working with us, right, and they would do it again in a heartbeat," Top Dolla said.

