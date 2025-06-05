"Can you imagine the heat on John Cena?" - R-Truth’s WWE release could be implemented into a storyline, says veteran (Exclusive)

One of WWE's most popular superstars, R-Truth, announced last Sunday on social media that his time with the company was coming to an end. The former United States Champion's contract is up shortly, and he is set to leave the company after that.

Many in the WWE Universe did not react kindly to the news, given Truth's status as a fan favorite and his 17-year stint with the company. He was recently involved in a program with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Hence, wrestling veteran Bill Apter felt Truth's release could be woven into a storyline.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter proposed that Truth's release could be part of John Cena's farewell tour storyline. Apter added that the angle could garner more heat for John Cena's character.

"What if John Cena said that he's going to ruin wrestling? What if, and I don't think this is an angle or a storyline, but what if John Cena comes on next week and says, I told you I was going to ruin wrestling. I got rid of R-Truth for you. Can you imagine the heat on John Cena? And eventually R-Truth comes back," Apter said. [From 4:48 onwards]

John Cena turned heel for the first time in over 20 years at this year's Elimination Chamber. However, the storyline has arguably failed to garner the desired reaction from fans. Weaving R-Truth's release into the story could be a fun way to make Cena a despised villain.

