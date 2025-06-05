Shocking reason behind John Cena's heel turn suspected; WWE veteran thinks The Rock's comment reveals motive (Exclusive)

While John Cena's heel turn seems like a great way to end his retirement tour in WWE, the reason behind the booking could be something surprising, according to Vince Russo. The veteran recently talked about how the booking could have been much less planned out than people believe.

Cena's heel turn came out of nowhere for much of the community, which is what made the surprise so effective. However, his booking afterward has received some criticism regarding the lack of The Rock's involvement after the pivotal moment. The Brahma Bull had apparently received a call from Ari Emanuel, which led to him coming back to the company for a brief time to enhance ticket sales.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how the heel turn could have been a spur-of-the-moment decision:

"Rock says I got the call from Ari Emanuel, we need to sell tickets. So maybe they pulled that Cena heel turn out of nowhere. But even if you pull that out of nowhere, Chris, you still gotta plot out where it's going to go. Okay man, we had a change, so instead of going left, we went right. Okay, no problem, but now that we went right, where do we go? And it's just, man, we know we got the dude till December, and they are just wasting these dates with Ron Killings and now a tag match, and then I am hearing there may be a six-man tag after the tag, and my god, bro," said Vince Russo. [2:47 onwards]

Will John Cena and Cody Rhodes face off again in WWE?

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes, Cena and Rhodes could have a showdown again in the future, although perhaps not at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided some insight on when the two WWE stars could fight each other again. According to him, the match could happen at SummerSlam or at some other events.

"I'm willing to bet that match happens. Don't know when. The Saudi show is at the end of June, I guess they could do it there. I'd hate it, I think a lot of people would hate it, but that's a possibility. And then there's SummerSlam. That match could be on top Saturday night, Sunday night, no problem. So, we'll see." [From 31:57 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena in WWE.

