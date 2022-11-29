"Can't be real" - Fans go berserk over Roman Reigns possibly facing 38-year-old WWE star next year

WWE fans around the world have shared their opinion on the rumored match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event next year.

It was recently reported that the ongoing Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga could lead to a potential match between The Honorary Uce and the Tribal Chief at the gimmick premium live event next year. The show will take place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Canada, raising the stakes in this dream bout.

The duo has only collided once on TV programming in the past. They locked horns on SmackDown last year, where Reigns decimated Zayn in under a minute. Both stars have come a long way since, with The Master Strategist now being a crucial part of Reigns' Bloodline stable.

However, it has been evident from day one that The Tribal Chief and the rest of his family are bound to turn on Sami Zayn, with reports now suggesting the same. Hence, wrestling fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the possible contest.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' posts:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/future-roman-r… Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn will reportedly take place at the Elimination Chamber event in Canada Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn will reportedly take place at the Elimination Chamber event in Canada 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦wrestlelamia.co.uk/future-roman-r… https://t.co/ZI7R9RBQPp

IDK @InsertNameL @wrestlelamia The turn is coming soon then :( wouldn't be surprised if they do a shocking turn this week tbh @wrestlelamia The turn is coming soon then :( wouldn't be surprised if they do a shocking turn this week tbh

Armando Alejandro Estrada @wrestlerush Rumored plans showing for Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Wow. Rumored plans showing for Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Wow. 🔥 https://t.co/Co9JxEKbuZ

🎃Mic マイケル 🎃 @Unknown_G1 @wrestlelamia Been waiting for another babyface Sami run it’s about to be great cuz he got over easily with the crowd @wrestlelamia Been waiting for another babyface Sami run it’s about to be great cuz he got over easily with the crowd

D. R. @craziscorpio69 @WWE @HeymanHustle @wrestlelamia Sami is a better wrestler. He will give his all in that match.. This one will have a fantastic build. Well it's already started. I think it should be non title. The twist Sami gets the pin.. @TripleH @WWE RomanReigns @SamiZayn add to the storyline @wrestlelamia Sami is a better wrestler. He will give his all in that match.. This one will have a fantastic build. Well it's already started. I think it should be non title. The twist Sami gets the pin.. @TripleH @WWE @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn add to the storyline

- @CurtP_ @wrestlelamia How they get to this point will fascinating @wrestlelamia How they get to this point will fascinating

Golf fan @TWfan19 @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport Can't even begin to imagine how loud the Montreal crowd will be if this match happens @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport Can't even begin to imagine how loud the Montreal crowd will be if this match happens

Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline is one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling today. The Master Strategist spent months trying to get into the good books of Roman Reigns. His efforts bore fruit as he was recently recognized as The Honorary Uce by Reigns himself.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The story of The Bloodline is on Shakespearean levels man. It’s been brilliance from the beginning with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso to the current storyline with Sami Zayn *chefs kiss* The story of The Bloodline is on Shakespearean levels man. It’s been brilliance from the beginning with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso to the current storyline with Sami Zayn *chefs kiss* https://t.co/QmZKh4egbk

While Roman welcomed Zayn into the faction with open arms, Jey Uso was skeptical of the latter's inclusion. Jey also overheard Zayn's conversation with Kevin Owens on last week's WWE SmackDown, where The Prizefighter advised his former best friend to turn on the Bloodline before they turned on him.

The one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions was quick to report the events to Roman Reigns, who confronted Sami Zayn before their match at Survivor Series. However, the 38-year-old assured Reigns that he has nothing to worry about.

Zayn walked the talk at WWE's latest premium live event as he saved the Bloodline from suffering a significant loss. Owens was inches away from pinning The Tribal Chief when his former best friend stopped the referee. Zayn then delivered a below-the-belt hit to KO, followed by a Helluva Kick. In the closing moments of the contest, Jey Uso hit a Splash on Owens to secure the victory.

The Master Strategist shared a heartfelt moment with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns after the match, stating to the latter that he always has his back.

