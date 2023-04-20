"Cancel" - WWE Superstar Butch has strong opinion of AEW star's British impression

WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member Butch has called out AEW star Kyle O'Reilly's British impression on Twitter.

The former Pete Dunne has been doing his best Finlay impersonation since getting called up to the main roster, wanting to fight everyone in sight. Meanwhile, O'Reilly left WWE in December 2021 after not renewing his contract. He joined AEW a few weeks later, but has been out of action since June 2022 due to injury.

Popular wrestling fan Adam Goldberg shared a video on Twitter of O'Reilly mocking Dunne's British accent on an episode of NXT. It happened during the Dec. 9, 2020 edition of NXT, which was the first show following WarGames.

The former NXT UK Champion didn't appreciate how O'Reilly butchered the accent. He's also probably unhappy that he lost to O'Reilly a week after this segment in a No. 1 Contender's match for the NXT title. Here's what the Brawling Brutes member posted on Twitter:

Butch reverting back to Pete Dunne at the end of the year?

Pete Dunne

Some fans were surprised to see Pete Dunne repackaged as Butch when he was called up to the main roster. The new character was not popular with fans at first, but the former Bruiserweight made it work. However, it's possible he won't reach the next level with his current persona.

With Triple H at the helm, he can always bring back the Dunne character. And it seems like it could happen towards the end of the year, according to a report by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport last month.

"Absolutely, I was told that it's in the works," WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport. "When Hunter came back, I was told that Pete Dunne was due to become Pete Dunne, but somebody said to wait because The Brawling Brutes were catching on. When Pete Dunne returns, it won't be as a member of the Brawling Brutes. I'm sure he'll be back by the end of this year."

Butch also teased the possibility of bringing back the Bruiserweight character on Twitter last month.

Pete ‘BUTCH’ Dunne @PeteDunneYxB r e m e m b e r r e m e m b e r https://t.co/gTNZGZ71PR

Would you like to see the Pete Dunne character return on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

