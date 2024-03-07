Carmella comments on her new look amid WWE hiatus 

Carmella shared and commented on her new look amid her hiatus that started back in March 2023.

The 36-year-old WWE Superstar returned from injury on the Jan. 30, 2023, episode of RAW. She was out for around five months due to an unspecified injury during an August live event. She also suffered from an ectopic pregnancy two months later.

The former women's champion wrestled for less than three months before taking another hiatus due to pregnancy. She gave birth to a son named Dimitri Paul, who she called a miracle after suffering multiple miscarriages. She's been with Corey Graves since 2019, and they were married in April 2022.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Carmella shared her new look with her followers. She called it her "mom cut," and it's the first time she's donned the look based on her caption. She wrote:

"Hard launching the mom cut."

While some fans thought that having the "mom cut" meant retirement, The Princess Of Staten Island wants to return as long as she's 100% healthy. She's still recovering from her complicated pregnancy but looks in shape already.

However, there's a difference between being in shape and being ready to wrestle again. It should be pointed out that Becky Lynch had a 15-month hiatus after getting pregnant and gave birth to her daughter in December 2020.

Carmella still adjusting to being a mother

In a post on her Instagram stories last month, Carmella shared that she's still adjusting to being a new mother. She expressed feeling tired while taking care of her baby boy. She even missed a concert because she didn't have the energy to watch it with Corey Graves.

"Tired is an understatement," she wrote. "It's been a week straight of no sleep. ... Last night Matt and I were supposed to go to the Madonna concert. We went to dinner and halfway through I told him I didn't have it in me to even attempt to go to the concert. Sometimes it feels like such a struggle. ...Being a good mom, wife and trying to listen to what your body needs."

Expand Tweet

Despite the struggles, Carmella seems to be enjoying her new role as a mom. She constantly shares images of her journey as a mother, as well as pictures with her son.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE