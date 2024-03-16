Carmella, Nia Jax, and more WWE stars react to Angelo Dawkins' heartbreaking update ahead of SmackDown

The Pride's Angelo Dawkins has shared a heartbreaking message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown and several stars have shared their reaction on social media.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are an entertaining tag team known who are former tag team champions. The duo are known as The Street Profits and have joined Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown. Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand, Dawkins took to Instagram to say goodbye to his mother who has passed away.

"Still trying to process it but still in disbelief. Rest easy mom I love you. Enjoy heaven fam," he wrote.

WWE stars Carmella, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Ivar, and more sent their condolences to Dawkins following his heartbreaking update. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Dawkin's update on Instagram.

Former WWE writer praises the company for their booking of Angelo Dawkins

The Street Profits are a popular tag team, but many fans feel like Montez Ford will become a singles star in the future.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW last year, former WWE writer Vince Russo complimented the company on having Dawkins rescue Edge last year from an attack from The Judgment Day. Edge now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling.

"Here's what I like about this bro. This is what I really liked about this and I liked the way they did it. So, they are getting heat on Edge. Now they put Dawkins in a spot that will elevate him and make him look like a star. Dawkins saved Edge. That's the most I've ever seen them make this guy look like a star. And they let him hit by himself, bro and Montez Ford followed up. That's putting Dawkins in a great spot, bro. That made Dawkins feel like a star. They need to be doing more things like this," he said. [From 07:16- 08:02]

Angelo Dawkins joined the company in 2012 and has accomplished a lot so far as a WWE Superstar. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends Dawkins our condolences at this difficult time.