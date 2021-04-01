Carmella reveals her honest thoughts on firing Reginald

Carmella recently discussed several topics including her thoughts on the WrestleMania 37 card and her dream faction in WWE. She also spoke about her short-lived onscreen association with Reginald.

When Carmella was repackaged as a glam diva in October 2020, she soon introduced Reginald as her sommelier on WWE SmackDown. Over the course of their onscreen association, Reginald became increasingly involved in Sasha Banks' business on WWE SmackDown.

As a result, Carmella fired him from his duties as a sommelier on the March 5, 2021 edition of SmackDown. However, Nia Jax took a liking to Reginald and the latter has been associated with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion since then.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Carmella spoke in character and said she gave Reginald his spotlight in the first place. But she was eventually disappointed with him in the long run:

"I have nothing to say about Reginald. I feel like I took a chance on him. I brought him into the WWE, gave him a spotlight, let him know what it was like to be a WWE Superstar. So many people are vying for that position, and I gave that to him, took a chance on him, and he failed me."

"Anyone should be lucky enough to be able to hang out with Carmella all the time. But instead, he was too busy walking around [and] trying to find Sasha Banks."

Carmella added that since Reginald was too engrossed with Sasha Banks' activities, she had to do his job as a sommelier in addition to her own duties as a WWE Superstar.

As a result, she chose to rely on herself and fired Reginald in the process.

"There should be more women on the show" — Carmella's thoughts on the current WrestleMania 37 card

WrestleMania 37

As of this writing, Carmella is not a part of the WrestleMania 37 match card. Despite WrestleMania being a two-night event this year, only two women's matches have been announced for the show so far:

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (RAW Women's Championship Match) Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, Carmella advocated for more women to be featured on The Show of Shows:

"I want there to be another women's match. I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it's at. We are taking over. We've made all of this history and as happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea, Bianca and Sasha - I'm very excited for Sasha and Bianca - but I feel like there should be more women involved."

I’m putting the EST in #WrESTleMania and leaving as the #SmackDown 👏🏾Women’s 👏🏾Champion👏🏾



Be a part of history and get your tickets NOW before they are gone!https://t.co/tEXBBL2f9q pic.twitter.com/9T5FbDqq08 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 30, 2021

Reports indicate that two matches revolving around the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will soon be announced for WrestleMania 37.

Please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.