Carmella shares heartwarming update ahead of SmackDown

Absent WWE Superstar Carmella shared a heartwarming update ahead of tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Rhode Island.

The Princess of Staten Island has been on hiatus from the company as of late as she went through her pregnancy. She and Corey Graves recently welcomed their newborn son to the family, and the SmackDown announcer missed a couple of shows as a result.

The 36-year-old has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6 edition of WWE RAW. She took to social media today ahead of SmackDown to share a heartwarming update. The veteran noted that her son is already a month old and that she is elated to wake up every morning as Dimitri's mother.

"Baby boy, i can’t believe you’re already one month old. the best month of my life. being your mom is my favorite thing in the whole wide world. i can’t believe I get to wake up (albeit from a short slumber) every day and be dimitris mum. somebody pinch me. i also can’t believe I’m writing this caption as if he will read it… i used to make fun of women (internally) who did stuff like this, but now i totally get it. 😩🥹🥰🤍 last pic is my fave 🫠🫠🫠🫠 #newmom #postpartum #postpartumjourney #motherhood #onemonthold," she wrote.

Carmella rules herself out of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Carmella recently responded to a fan on social media and revealed that she would not be ready to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble in January after being the first entrant in the match. The Judgment Day member then went on to defeat Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

A wrestling fan on Instagram recently suggested that the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner is planning on making her return during the Women's Royal Rumble match next year in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Carmella told the fan that she could not even walk properly yet, so her return to the ring was still a distant thought.

"Absolutely not. I can't even walk properly yet. It's going to take time to properly heal," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Carmella has established a loyal fanbase over her years as a WWE Superstar. It will be fascinating to see when she decides to return to the squared circle down the line.

Do you miss Carmella on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here