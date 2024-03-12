Carmella shares personal update ahead of WWE RAW

Carmella has shared a personal update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Houston, Texas.

The Princess of Staten Island has not competed in a televised match since the March 6, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. She lost to Bianca Belair in the match and went on hiatus from the company while pregnant. She and RAW commentator Corey Graves welcomed a son to their family last November.

The former champion took to social media ahead of tonight's edition of RAW to share some new photos with her son. You can check Carmella's latest update in her Instagram post below.

"mama ➕ mini 🫶🏻," she wrote.

WWE RAW star reveals she admires Carmella

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri recently shared that she looked up to Carmella while watching the veteran on social media. Maxxine Dupri was recently booed for her performance at a WWE Live Event but was defended by several superstars.

During a Q&A session with Cageside Seats, the RAW star was asked if she ever sought advice from the 2017 Money in the Bank winner, as the two stars have similar backgrounds. Dupri said she admired the former champion and was hopeful that she would get the chance to share the ring with her down the line.

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her. She’s someone that I really, really want to work with, because we have such similar backgrounds. I’m excited for it." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Carmella has captured the SmackDown Women's Championship once during her tenure with the company. She has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship once alongside Zelian Vega. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for her when she returns to action down the line.

Poll : Have you missed Carmella on WWE television? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion