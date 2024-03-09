Carmella teases new project amid WWE hiatus

The WWE Universe has anticipated the return of Carmella for months. The multi-time champion is set to make an announcement in the near future.

Mella has been away from WWE since announcing her pregnancy on May 1 of last year. She and Corey Graves then welcomed a son named Dimitri Paul Polinsky on November 8, 2023. Their first child arrived at 8 pounds and 21 inches tall and took 60 hours of labor together.

Carmella has been busy as of late. The 36-year-old star recently made a slight change to her look, and now she is going public teasing a new project. The Princess of Staten Island took to her Instagram stories to re-post a teaser video that had been posted to her main Instagram feed.

The video includes black & white shots of several women. There is a pregnant woman, women's hands, shots of various apparel, and a woman's bare back, among others. The video then flashes "Coming Soon" at the end. Carmella captioned her stories post with confirmation on a new project.

"im so excited to share this project with you all... more to come soon..."

Check out the screengrabs of Carmella's Instagram story below:

Screenshots of Carmella's post to Instagram Stories.

The 2017 Women's Money in the Bank winner included another teaser in the caption to the original Instagram video re-posted to her Stories. She chose the DJ Levi remix of Rihanna's "Jump On It" single as the theme song.

"international women’s day.. let’s talk about it. coming soon……. [eyes emoji]," Carmella shared.

Carmella has not wrestled since the Madison Square Garden live event on March 12, 2023. She teamed up with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Piper Niven in a losing effort to Asuka, Nikki Cross, Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair. Her last televised singles match was on RAW, which came in a loss to Belair on March 6 of last year.

Corey Graves praised Triple H for WWE's leadership

Corey Graves began wrestling in March 2000 and joined WWE NXT in 2011. He was forced to retire due to concussions in December 2014.

After retirement, Triple H offered Graves a full-time contract to do pre-show panels and commentary. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has been a key part of the broadcast team since then.

While speaking to Short and to the Point podcast, Graves recently discussed the leadership of WWE's Chief Content Officer. The 40-year-old appreciated the freedom Triple H has been giving the announcers and said it was refreshing after previous experiences under Vince McMahon.

"Triple H is another guy I owe a great deal, if not everything in my career, to. He was the one that took a chance on me as a wrestler in NXT. If I need something, I’ve never hesitated to go to him and ask. He’s cool and refreshing in the sense that he gives us [announcers] space. Instead of being told and prompted that you have to do it a certain way or you have to use certain verbiage, Triple H understands that we’re all fans, and as the business grows and evolves, you kind of have to let go of the reins a little bit. I still have my guide rails, but I feel like they’re a little bit wider on each side now,” Graves said.

Graves went on to make interesting comments on how things are different in the headset at WWE TV tapings these days. He revealed what really makes the boss get in his ear during tapings.

