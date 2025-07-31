Carmelo Hayes seemingly frustrated after missing out on SummerSlam; former AEW Champion responds 

Carmelo Hayes has been struggling on SmackDown lately. He seeks a new direction that will allow him to get back on track and become a contender for either the United States Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship.

At the moment, the former NXT Champion has been working in the mid-card scene and has no clear path to SummerSlam. As a result, he took to his social media accounts and seemingly shared his frustration through a video featuring his best moments on NXT and SmackDown.

"What did I miss?" Hayes wrote.

The post got a ton of support from WWE fans. Former AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia also responded on Instagram by using Melo's new hashtag.

Check out a screenshot of the AEW star's tweet below:

AEW star Daniel Garcia reacts to Carmelo Hayes' post on Instagram (Photo credit: Carmelo Hayes on IG)

For their part, the WWE fans continue to support Carmelo Hayes with the WeWantMelo hashtag and are hopeful he will get a push by WWE Creative sooner rather than later.

Carmelo Hayes sends a message to the WWE Universe after a year on the main roster

The former NXT Champion took to his social media accounts and sent a message to WWE fans, reflecting on his one year on the main roster.

Hayes wrote that no matter if he wins matches or titles, the most important thing for him is to deliver in the ring and do the best he can every time he wrestles.

"Regardless of what was expected or not this year, I never measured my success on Championships or winning matches...Traveled the world and honed my craft against the best. Wrestled the WWE Champion 10+ times and got to work and learn from legends and future hall of famers. Im winning in every way possible. I killed s**t this year and was drafted first for a reason. You can’t deny what won’t be denied. Haven’t even started cooking yet," Carmelo Hayes wrote on X.

With that in mind, the question is what plans does the WWE Creative have for the SmackDown superstar after SummerSlam?

