Cathy Kelley announces top WWE star "said yes" to her

Cathy Kelley has garnered a notable amount of fans among the WWE Universe as a backstage interviewer. She joined the pro-wrestling juggernaut in 2016 and had a prolonged run with the company until 2020. Two years later, she re-signed.

She is also known for having fun on social media with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Their "romance" is a topic of entertainment for fans online.

On X, Kelley dropped a video announcing Ripley "said yes" to her. In the clip, the Judgment Day star is seen holding Cathy backstage.

"She said yes," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Aussie will be flying to her homeland at the end of this month to defend the Women's World Title against Nia Jax.

Both stars will look to settle their issues once and for all. It began when The Irresistible Force made her WWE return in September 2023 and immediately went after Ripley and the latter's then-challenger, Raquel Rodriguez.

Will Rhea Ripley survive The Irresistible Force ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL?

Becky Lynch sent a message to Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW, further teasing the high-profile showdown between the two on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in April.

Mami vs. The Man is one year in the making, ever since their first interaction on the red brand in December 2022 since Ripley became a notable star as part of The Judgment Day.

Their match is a long time coming, but then again, so is Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax. The Irish star fell to Jax at RAW: Day 1 in their first-ever one-on-one encounter, and the rematch was not booked again by WWE. This is an intriguing situation, as a rematch between the two superstars who have a rich history also screams WrestleMania main event.

Based on the last few months alone, the company views Nia Jax as an important superstar on the roster. It's not out of the realm of possibility she puts away Rhea Ripley on the latter's home turf at Elimination Chamber: Perth on February 24. After all, the promotion has notoriously pulled off hometown heroes losing the match in the past.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE