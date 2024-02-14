WWE star has flirty reaction to Rhea Ripley confession

A WWE star has reacted to Rhea Ripley confessing her love for her in a recent interview. Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW and the reigning Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division since winning the Women's Royal Rumble last year. The Eradicator entered the match at number one and managed to go the distance to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has not looked back since.

The 27-year-old spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful in an interview published today and confessed her love for WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley. The two stars have had a humorous and flirtatious relationship on social media in the past.

Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram story to send a flirty reply after Ripley confessed her love for her. She included a happy tears emoji in her response, as seen below.

Cathy Kelley reacts to Ripley's comment on Instagram.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has "got problems"

WWE veteran R-Truth recently shared that he believes Rhea Ripley has anger issues and tends to bite if she doesn't get her way.

R-Truth was attacked by The Judgment Day once again last night on RAW, but #DIY made the save. The former champion has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day faction following his return at Survivor Series 2023, despite there being overwhelming evidence that the group wants nothing to do with him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, R-Truth noted that Rhea Ripley has an issue controlling her temper. He claimed she bites people if they do the wrong thing, and that is why Dominik Mysterio is always on his best behavior.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems, Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. It will be interesting to see who leaves the premium live event as champion on February 24.

