Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch's message to top WWE star

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are all business when it comes to WWE. They have been loyal to the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. Henceforth, it makes perfect sense that they are featured in significant roles at the upcoming spectacle that is WrestleMania.

The 40th edition of WWE's biggest show of the year is likely where the company decides to book Becky Lynch against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. They have been kept apart for over a year despite being members of the Monday Night RAW roster, and perhaps the heavy teases in the past few weeks will have a payoff before the Show of Shows. But first, The Man has to win her first Elimination Chamber Match on February 24th.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Lynch once again cut a promo on Ripley, which was interrupted by Nia Jax, who will face the Judgment Day star in Perth, Australia. Later on Instagram, the Irish star shared a photo of her RAW promo with the caption "Bottoms up," which her husband re-shared as his story.

Check out Seth's Instagram story below:

Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch's message on WWE RAW.

WWE has toyed around with the idea of The Irresistible Force dethroning Mami. The former Women's Champion also has a rich history with Becky Lynch. The two faced each other at RAW: Day 1, and Jax pinned The Man clean.

It's hard to fathom the company not booking Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley at the Showcase of Immortals. However, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax is a worthy contender as well.

Seth Rollins offers Cody Rhodes a "Shield" at WWE WrestleMania XL

Elsewhere on RAW, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins cut a fantastic promo that highlighted the "dark" future that lies ahead if The American Nightmare fails to dethrone Roman Reigns. The World Heavyweight Champion, who perhaps ascertained it based on the past year alone, also added that The Rock's aligning with his family has only made The Bloodline stronger.

After The American Nightmare declared that he will get back at The Rock, Seth Rollins asked Cody Rhodes to think about his offer. It was to take help from The Visionary himself as the opposition is way too powerful on The Grandest Stage, especially since last year's events.

There has been speculation of a tag team contest as well, pitting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and The Rock. Only time will tell.

Do you believe Cody Rhodes could realistically put away The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below!

