CaZXL's thoughts on a potential WWE return revealed [Exclusive] 

Former WWE stars Big Cass and Enzo Amore recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G about various topics. Cass, who now performs under the ring name CaZXL, gave his latest thoughts on a potential return to WWE.

The two stars have had to wrestle in different promotions outside of WWE since 2018. Enzo, who now goes by the moniker nZo, was released by WWE in January that year, while Cass was released by the company a few months later in June.

Here is what CaZXL had to say about whether there has been any recent communication between himself and WWE:

"Nothing that I know of, man. I feel like the door will be open for me."

CaZXL added that he is currently enjoying his run on the independent circuit and also loves to interact with fans:

"But right now I'm just doing indies and doing appearances and honestly, this s***'s really fun man, getting to interact with the fans and choose my schedule and do what I wanna do."

CaZXL's comments were followed by a few wild and enthusiastic observations from nZo. In the video linked above, you can check out CaZXL and nZo's first interview together since they left WWE.

Advertisement

CaZXL also talked about how he got into shape for his professional wrestling return, as well as his (and nZo's) opinions on the "forbidden door" being recently opened between several promotions.

CaZXL recently debuted at an SWE Fury show with former WWE Women's Champion Melina

Last month, CaZXL made his SWE Fury debut as three-time WWE Women's Champion Melina accompanied him. He was fully clothed in black attire and also wore a mask.

CaZXL attacked two wrestlers at the event and removed his mask soon after to reveal his identity in front of the crowd. His appearance was met by a loud pop from the audience.

In an interview with Lacey Von Erich last month, CaZXL had nothing but kind words to say about Melina.

Advertisement

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video. Also, make sure to subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel.