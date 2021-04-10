nZo and CaZXL (fka WWE's Enzo and Cass) give their honest opinions on the 'forbidden door' being opened [Exclusive]

nZo and CaZXL, formerly known as WWE's Enzo Amore and Big Cass, recently talked to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G. The two stars spoke about various topics, including how CaZXL got into shape for his professional wrestling return and their thoughts on the "forbidden door" being recently opened.

AEW has opened its doors to cross-promotional tactics with other companies such as IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. While WWE is known to be its own entity, Vince McMahon recently allowed Chris Jericho to appear on WWE Network's Broken Skull Sessions, hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

CaZXL believes these recent developments are beneficial for the professional wrestling business:

"I think it's great for professional wrestling. I think it's great for all the performers, it's good for business. That's what I think man, that's my opinion."

nZo agreed with his 7ft tall friend and felt that it creates more opportunities:

"Yeah, I think at the end of the day man, if you can live your dream, be an entertainer and make a living whether that's in music or in wrestling — the more opportunities for that, the better world we live in. I want to see other people win."

nZo added that the cross-promotional tactics between different companies would only help the industry as a whole. He also mentioned Chris Jericho's recent return to WWE Network programming:

"They did it with Chris Jericho, but at the end of the day, they [WWE] are who they are. So we'll see what they do in the future. But I just wanna' see my boys win [laughs]. I got a lot of friends in all these locker rooms now."

nZo and CaZXL's chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling was their first interview together since they left WWE. Be sure to check it out in full-length in the video linked above.

AEW President Tony Khan reveals why he allowed Chris Jericho to appear on WWE Network's Broken Skull Sessions

Chris Jericho and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions episode with Chris Jericho will air on April 11 on the WWE Network. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer not too long ago.

Khan revealed that he never considered Jericho and Steve Austin's cross-promotional chat to be a possibility. However, he trusted both legends to do a great job with the interview, and Vince McMahon approved it from WWE's side as well.

Tony Khan added that it is also a great opportunity to promote AEW in front of WWE's massive audience.

