Cedric Alexander still aiming to reunite popular WWE group

WWE star and former cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander has made it known that he still wants a reunion of the popular faction, The Hurt Business.

The Hurt Business was a group that featured MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Alexander. The stable was formed in 2020 during the pandemic era of WWE. The group captured a ton of gold and made things difficult for the rest of the company roster, but they would eventually disband in 2022 despite many fans wanting them to remain together.

Well, the WWE Universe, and former writers, are not the only ones who are unhappy that the group broke up. Alexander responded to a fan tweet asking what faction breakup made him the most upset. The former 205 Live main eventer shared a gif of The Hurt Business hinting to everyone that he'd be in favor of a reunion.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin recently reunited as a tag team

A full Hurt Business reunion has yet to take place, but Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have started tagging once again. This was thanks to MVP, who was seen in the background in multiple episodes of WWE programming trying to get the band back together. This is a move that many think would be best for all involved. MVP even responded to the same tweet Alexander did.

Aside from his time with the Hurt Business, Alexander's main roster has had its dips. He was used in the dreaded WWE 24/7 Championship segments and even captured the belt on three occasions. He was last seen on WWE Main Event.

Would a Hurt Business reunion be something you would be interested in seeing? Give us your thoughts and sound off in the comments below!

