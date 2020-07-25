Cesaro practicing patience when it comes to winning a World Championship in WWE

There's no question that WWE is loaded with talent these days. You could rattle off a dozen or so superstars, easily, who have the talent to be World Champion. So often though when that topic of conversation comes up, there always seems to be one name that's mentioned as a guy who should have won the gold by now - Cesaro.

The SmackDown Superstar is widely regarded, by fans and colleagues alike, as one of the top in-ring performers in the World. So after a lengthy WWE tenure, why has he never won the big one? When asked about that recently, Cesaro admitted he had a number of theories (he did not elaborate), but says he's not giving up on that dream coming true.

"There's a lot of people who haven't won the big one, the World Championship, until they've been with the company over 10 or 12 years... For example, look at Kofi. When he had his moment he had been with the WWE for a long time. Even look at people like Edge. You know it took him a long time to become World Heavyweight Champion."

Cesaro told Stuart Osborne of ABC 6/Fox 28 in Columbus, OH that today's culture is all about "things" happening right now. He says somethings don't happen immediately and he's being as patient as possible when it comes to finally get his moment at the top of the WWE Mountain.

"Certain things just take a while..and maybe me becoming World Champion is one of those things."

To Cesaro's point, it took Edge 10 years from his first match with the company to win the WWE Championship. Kofi Kingston waited even longer to finally win the big one. Cesaro, who turns 40 in December, made his WWE main roster debut in 2012. So that's eight years and counting for the Swiss Superman.

Cesaro has his sights set on more singles gold

AJ Styles vs. Cesaro would be a heck of a match for the Intercontinental Championship

Cesaro is now a seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated the New Day at Extreme Rules to capture the SmackDown Tag Titles. He told Osborne that they are looking forward to representing the Tag Division on Friday Nights.

"New Day was a great champion, but it was time for a change and time for us to prove how good we are."

Cesaro says they welcome all challengers. Meanwhile, he also brought up another Title that has alluded him through his career, and that's the Intercontinental Championship. Cesaro not only hopes to get his hands on the belt that's currently around the waist of AJ Styles, but he hopes to do it before Sheamus.

The Intercontinental Championship is the only belt that is keeping The Celtic Warrior from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Cesaro apparently wants to keep his former tag team partner from accomplishing that feat - or he wants to be the one Sheamus ultimately defeats to win the Title.