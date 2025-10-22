  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Nash, and others react to Seth Rollins' massive injury update after WWE RAW

Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Nash, and others react to Seth Rollins' massive injury update after WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 22, 2025 12:14 GMT
Chad Gable (left), Seth Rollins (middle), Kofi Kingston (right) [Image credits: stars
Chad Gable (left), Seth Rollins (middle), Kofi Kingston (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Nash, recently took to social media to react to Seth Rollins' injury update. The Visionary sent a message after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

On last week's edition of the red brand's show, Seth Rollins revealed that he had suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. Despite concerns over his injury, WWE went ahead with a Number One Contender's Match between CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, which ended in Punk's favor. After the match, The Vision expectedly obliterated The Best in the World, before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed shockingly turned on their leader: The Visionary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the latest edition of RAW, Adam Pearce revealed that he had to strip Rollins of the world title due to his injury. After the show, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram to provide a major update on his setback. The former Shield member uploaded a photo in which he could be seen wearing a shoulder sling. In his post's caption, Rollins told fans that they would see him soon.

"Caffeine and clarity. See ya on the other side. ✌🏻P.S. I love football," he wrote.
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Natalya, Axiom, Shawn Spears, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli), McKenzie Mitchell, Buddy Matthews, Dustin Rhodes, Noam Dar, Ivar, Ivy Nile, and more, reacted with a like on Seth Rollins' Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kevin Nash, Berto, Matt Cardona, and Rey Mysterio left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: Seth Rollins&#039; Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Seth Rollins' Instagram]

CM Punk will face Jey Uso for the vacated WWE World Heavyweight Championship

After Adam Pearce announced that he was stripping Seth Rollins of the world title on this week's RAW, the official also announced a Battle Royal for the show to find out who will face CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in November.

Ad

The match featured the likes of AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, Kofi Kingston, The Usos, and more. After a hard-hitting battle, Jey Uso ultimately reigned supreme.

The Yeet Master will now face The Best in the World at Saturday Night's Main Event in November 2025. It will be interesting to see who will become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications