Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Nash, and others react to Seth Rollins' massive injury update after WWE RAW

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Nash, recently took to social media to react to Seth Rollins' injury update. The Visionary sent a message after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.On last week's edition of the red brand's show, Seth Rollins revealed that he had suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. Despite concerns over his injury, WWE went ahead with a Number One Contender's Match between CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, which ended in Punk's favor. After the match, The Vision expectedly obliterated The Best in the World, before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed shockingly turned on their leader: The Visionary.On the latest edition of RAW, Adam Pearce revealed that he had to strip Rollins of the world title due to his injury. After the show, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram to provide a major update on his setback. The former Shield member uploaded a photo in which he could be seen wearing a shoulder sling. In his post's caption, Rollins told fans that they would see him soon.&quot;Caffeine and clarity. See ya on the other side. ✌🏻P.S. I love football,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Natalya, Axiom, Shawn Spears, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli), McKenzie Mitchell, Buddy Matthews, Dustin Rhodes, Noam Dar, Ivar, Ivy Nile, and more, reacted with a like on Seth Rollins' Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kevin Nash, Berto, Matt Cardona, and Rey Mysterio left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Seth Rollins' Instagram]CM Punk will face Jey Uso for the vacated WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAfter Adam Pearce announced that he was stripping Seth Rollins of the world title on this week's RAW, the official also announced a Battle Royal for the show to find out who will face CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in November.The match featured the likes of AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, Kofi Kingston, The Usos, and more. After a hard-hitting battle, Jey Uso ultimately reigned supreme.The Yeet Master will now face The Best in the World at Saturday Night's Main Event in November 2025. It will be interesting to see who will become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion.