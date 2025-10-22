  • home icon
Seth Rollins breaks silence after being stripped of the World Heavyweight Title on WWE RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:04 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

After days of rumors, RAW's authority figure, Adam Pearce, officially announced that Seth Rollins had vacated his World Heavyweight Title owing to his shoulder injury sustained at Crown Jewel 2025. Rollins has now broken his silence regarding the situation by posting a message for his legion of fans.

Seth Rollins had a horrible landing during his attempt to take out Cody Rhodes with a Coast-to-Coast at the Perth event. Subsequently, on RAW, he was kicked out of The Vision and swiftly written off TV. Following rampant speculation, Pearce made it official that Rollins was indeed being stripped of his gold, as he might have to spend considerable time away from the ring after undergoing surgery

A few hours ago, the WWE megastar shared a picture of himself on Instagram and assured fans that they would see him back soon. Check it out below:

"Caffeine and Clarity. See ya on the other side. ✌🏻 P.S. I love football," wrote Rollins.

Who could join The Vision after Seth Rollins' removal?

Among the host of young and promising stars in WWE, Austin Theory has received the most push to potentially become a member of The Vision on Monday Nights.

Now, with Seth Rollins being sidelined, there's a strong possibility WWE might want to make an addition to the group. As per WrestleVotes, many within the company were pushing for Theory to join The Vision now.

Considering just how much Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have benefited since joining the stable, there's no doubt Austin Theory could see his stock rise to unforeseen levels if he's included in the group. It's no secret that Theory has had a frustrating WWE career with several start-stop pushes over the past few years.

However, being added to a faction like The Vision could finally set him on the path to long-term success in the global juggernaut. Until then, fans can expect Breakker and Reed to continue to wreak havoc with their antics on RAW.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
