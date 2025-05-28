Chad Gable sends 4-word message following major loss on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable suffered a major defeat on the latest edition of RAW. Following the flagship show, the former RAW Tag Team Champion shared a message on social media.

On the May 26, 2025, installment of the Monday night show, Master Gable collided with Dragon Lee and Penta in a Triple Threat Match. The three men competed to earn a spot in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In the end, Penta secured the win after the American Made leader got busted open.

The 39-year-old star showed off brutal battle scars following RAW. In a separate post on X (FKA Twitter), Chad Gable shared photos from his match against Lee and Penta, accompanied by a four-word message.

"Just another manic Monday!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

WWE star Penta comments on his match against Chad Gable

Pentagon Jr. made his WWE debut against the former Alpha Academy leader in a singles match earlier this year in January on RAW. The luchador defeated Chad Gable after a back-and-forth encounter.

The two superstars faced off once again in a televised bout on the May 12, 2025, edition of the red brand's show. Speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the RAW Recap podcast, Penta opened up about the differences between his first and second match against Chad Gable.

"To be honest, the difference between the first match with Chad Gable and tonight was... he is more aggressive in some parts of the match, you know, so I feel him more because I'm... when it was the first time, he knew me, right? Or maybe a little bit, but now he knows more about me; this is the difference. He knows what are my moves, how is my 'something,' you know? Now he has studied me, I think all month, for this match, or all week, I don't know. But tonight, it was more difficult than the first time. This is the truth, brother," he said.

You can watch the full interview below:

As of now, Master Gable is set to go one-on-one with El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025. It will be exciting to see which wrestler emerges victorious in California.

