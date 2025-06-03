Chad Gable sends message to WWE champion after he qualifies for Money in the Bank on RAW

A major WWE Superstar has secured a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the first time in his career. Chad Gable sent a message to the reigning Speed Champion after this week's RAW.
On the June 2, 2025, edition of the red brand's show, El Grande Americano battled CM Punk and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat MITB Qualifying Match. In the closing moments of the contest, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfered, attacking The Second City Saint as he was seemingly about to emerge victorious. Americano then seized the opportunity, countering a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles with a headbutt to secure the victory.
This would be the first time that the reigning Speed Champion would compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Despite the WWE Universe knowing the truth, Chad Gable has repeatedly clarified that he isn't the man behind El Grande's mask.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former RAW Tag Team Champion sent a congratulatory message to El Grande Americano after he qualified for the six-man gimmick match.
"Congrats, Amigo!" he wrote.
Check out Chad Gale's post below:
Dutch Mantell says WWE star Penta's botch nearly injured Chad Gable
Last week on the Monday night show, Penta was in action against Dragon Lee and the American Made leader in a Triple Threat bout for a spot in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. During the bout, Master Gable took a scary bump, as his head landed on the mat after a botched move from the former AEW star.
On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager stated that Penta's move almost resulted in injury for Chad Gable. Dutch Mantell emphasized that both superstars bore the responsibility for the unfortunate incident.
Meanwhile, it will be exciting to see if El Grande Americano becomes Mr. Money in the Bank this weekend.